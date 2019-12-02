On Broadway: Alanis Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill"

Alanis Morissette's 1995 album, "Jagged Little Pill," became the unexpected soundtrack of a generation of young women who'd realized they didn't really fit into the box society was trying to put them in. It won five Grammys and sold more than 33 million copies worldwide, making it one of the most successful albums of all time. And now, 25 years later, "Jagged Little Pill" has been turned into a Broadway musical, with an original story by Oscar-winner Diablo Cody ("Juno"). Correspondent Luke Burbank talked with Cody, and with Morissette, who explains the joys of growing older, and of never shying away from confronting the big issues of life.