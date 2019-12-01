White House says it won't participate in House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing

The White House said Sunday night that it will not be participating in the House Judiciary Committee's upcoming impeachment inquiry hearing, White House counsel Pat Cipollone said in a letter. The Judiciary Committee's impeachment hearings will begin Wednesday.

Committee chairman Jerry Nadler told the White House on November 26 that they had until December 1 to decide if they would participate in Wednesday's hearing. The White House was not expected to participate in the hearings. The White House was offered the president the option of sending someone to represent him.

The letter accused Nadler of intentionally scheduling the hearing to interfere with President Trump's trip to the NATO summit in London later this week.

On Friday, the committee said the White House had until December 6 to decide if it would participate in future hearings by suggesting witnesses, accessing evidence or presenting evidence. The White House has not yet responded to that deadline.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.