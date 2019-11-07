Crime

Oprah to Texas governor: "Pause" on Rodney Reed

On Nov. 20, Rodney Reed is scheduled to be executed in Texas. He was convicted of raping and killing 19-year-old Stacey Stites back in 1996. Reed says they were in a consensual relationship and maintains his innocence. Meanwhile, her fiancé allegedly confessed to another inmate when in prison for an unrelated crime, but retracted the confession. Celebrities and lawmakers have called for the conviction to be overturned, citing new witness testimony. Oprah Winfrey, who was on "CBS This Morning" to reveal her latest book club pick, also weighed in on the case.