Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall near Alabama-Mississippi border -- live updates
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Gordon has made landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border. The Miami-based forecasting center said Tuesday that Gordan struck about 10 p.m.
Gordon formed Monday morning near the Florida Keys. Gordon's maximum sustained winds were 70 mph (110 kilometers). It never achieved hurricane status.
The storm is forecast to quickly weaken as it moves inland across Mississippi, Louisiana and into Arkansas through Thursday.
The last hurricane to strike the U.S. was Nate, which came ashore in Biloxi, Mississippi, last October. Forecasters say 4 to 8 inches (10-20 centimeters) of rain could fall along the storm's track.
Flash flood watches have been issued.
Governors in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana all declared states of emergency to better mobilize state resources and National Guard troops for the storm. Mississippi shut down a dozen Gulf Coast casinos. Workers on at least 54 oil and gas production platforms were evacuated.
Power outages sweep the region
More than 27,000 customers are without power Tuesday night as Tropical Storm Gordon began pushing ashore. Those outages are mostly in coastal Alabama and include the western tip of the Florida Panhandle around Pensacola, with a few hundred in southeastern Mississippi. The number of outages has been rising rapidly after dark Tuesday night as Tropical Storm Gordon's wind and rain began to take a toll on the Gulf Coast's power grid.
Hurricane Florence forms in the open Atlantic
Florence is a Category 2 hurricane over the open Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.
The NHC says the storm is moving west-northwest at a rate of about 12 mph and is expected to continue this way through Wednesday night. A northwestward motion is expected to begin by Thursday with Florence's forward speed decreasing by the weekend.
Forecast path for Gordon
The National Hurricane Center's latest forecast track was released Tuesday night.
Gordon strengthened some in the final hours as it neared the central Gulf Coast, clocking top sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph). The National Hurricane Center said Gordon's tight core was about 30 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi, or about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Mobile, Alabama, where heavy rains and winds picked up shortly before nightfall.