Hurricane Florence strengthens on possible path to Bermuda

MIAMI -- Florence became the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season Wednesday as it moves on a path that could take it toward Bermuda. The Category 3 hurricane's maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 120 mph.

Hurricane Florence is centered about 1,405 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving west-northwest at 10 mph.

"A gradual weakening trend is forecast to begin tonight and continue through Friday," forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in an advisory early Wednesday morning. "After that time, Florence is forecast to restrengthen through the weekend."