Lots of kid-friendly shows snagged Tony nominations this year. Productions derived from film and TV, like "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," "Frozen" and "Mean Girls" had a strong presence in 2018 Tony Award nominations.
Though the two have never hosted the Tonys before, they're no strangers to Broadway. Bareilles, who starred in "Waitress" on Broadway, was nominated for a Tony for its score in 2016, and Groban landed a Tony nod last year for his role in "Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812." Bareilles is nominated for a Tony again this year, for a song she wrote for "SpongeBob SquarePants."
Complete list of Tony Awards nominees and winners
Best play
Nominees
"The Children" by Lucy Kirkwood
"Farinelli and the King" by Claire van Kampen
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two" by Jack Thorne
"Junk" by Ayad Akhtar
"Latin History for Morons" by John Leguizamo
Best musical
Nominees
"The Band's Visit"
"Frozen"
"Mean Girls"
"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
Best revival of a play
Nominees
"Angels in America" by Tony Kushner
"Edward Albee's Three Tall Women" by Edward Albee
"Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh" by Eugene O'Neill
"Lobby Hero" by Kenneth Lonergan
"Travesties" by Tom Stoppard
Best revival of a musical
Nominees
"My Fair Lady"
"Once on this Island"
"Rodgers & Hammersteins' Carousel"
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Nominees
Andrew Garfield, "Angels in America"
Tom Hollander, "Travesties"
Denzel Washington, "The Iceman Cometh"
Jamie Parker, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
Mark Rylance, "Farinelli and the King"
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Nominees
Glenda Jackson, "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women"
Condola Rashad, "Saint Joan"
Lauren Ridloff, "Children of a Lesser God"
Amy Schumer, "Meteor Shower"
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Nominees
Harry Hadden-Paton, "My Fair Lady"
Joshua Henry, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"
Tony Shalhoub, "The Band's Visit"
Ethan Slater, "Spongebob SquarePants The Musical"
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Nominees
Lauren Ambrose, "My Fair Lady"
Hailey Kilgore, "Once on this Island"
Lachanze, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"
Katrina Lenk, "The Band's Visit"
Taylor Louderman, "Mean Girls"
Jessie Mueller, "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel"
Best book of a musical
Nominees
Itamar Moses, "The Band's Visit"
Jennifer Lee, "Frozen"
Tina Fey, "Mean Girls"
Kyle Jarrow, "SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical"
Best original score
Nominees
Adrian Sutton, "Angels in America"
David Yazbek, "The Band's Visit"
Kristin Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, "Frozen"
Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, "Mean Girls"
Various artists, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Nominees
Anthony Boyle, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"
Michael Cera, "Lobby Hero"
Brian Tyree Henry, "Lobby Hero"
Nathan Lane, "Angels in America"
David Morse, "Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh"
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Nominees
Susan Brown, "Angels in America"
Noma Dumezweni, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"
Deborah Findlay, "The Children"
Denise Gough, "Angels in America"
Laurie Metcalf, "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women"
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Nominees
Norbert Leo Butz, "My Fair Lady"
Alexander Gemignani, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"
Grey Henson, "Mean Girls"
Gavin Lee, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
Ari'el Stachel, "The Band's Visit"
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical