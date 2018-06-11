Tony Awards 2018 red carpet

-
Sara Bareilles
Co-host Sara Bareilles attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Click through to see more photos from the red carpet at Broadway's biggest night.
Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images
-
Schuyler Helford and Josh Groban
Schuyler Helford and Tonys co-host Josh Groban attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City in New York City on June 10, 2018.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Michael Cera
Michael Cera attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters
-
Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters
-
Uzo Aduba
Uzo Aduba attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters
-
Tituss Burgess
Tituss Burgess attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters
-
Marissa Jaret Winokur
Marissa Jaret Winokur walks the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Renee Fleming
Renee Fleming walks the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Jamie Parker and Deborah Crowe
Jamie Parker and his wife Deborah Crowe walk the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Jamshied Sharifi and Miyuki Sakamoto
Jamshied Sharifi and Miyuki Sakamoto attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Ming-Na Wen
Ming-Na Wen attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Rita Pietropinto and Tom Kitt
Rita Pietropinto and Tom Kitt attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Lauren Ridloff
Lauren Ridloff attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Tom Higgenson
Tom Higgenson attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Brandon Victor Dixon
Brandon Victor Dixon attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Sara Bareilles
Sara Bareilles attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Stephanie Styles
Stephanie Styles attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Tatiana Maslany
Tatiana Maslany attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
David Zinn
David Zinn attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Tina Fey and Jeff Richmon
Tina Fey and Jeff Richmon attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Schuyler Helford and Josh Groban
Schuyler Helford and Josh Groban attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Jordan Roth
Jordan Roth attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Noma Dumezweni
Noma Dumezweni attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Jennifer Lee
Jennifer Lee attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Telly Leung
Telly Leung walks the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez
Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez walk the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Brian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Wayne Coyne and Katy Weaver
Wayne Coyne and Katy Weaver attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Rachel Bloom
Rachel Bloom attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo walks the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Annika Boras and Ayad Akhtar
Annika Boras and Ayad Akhtar attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Michael Arden and Andy Mientus
Michael Arden and Andy Mientus attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Lindsay Mendez
Lindsay Mendez attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Peter Hylenski and Suzanne Hylensk
Sound designer Peter Hylenski and wife Suzanne Hylensk attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Nikki M. James
Nikki M. James attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Joan Allen and Tina Landau
Joan Allen and Tina Landau attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
-
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters
-
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters
-
Laurie Mecalf
Laurie Mecalf attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters
-
Jenna Ushkowitz
Jenna Ushkowitz attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters
-
Condola Rashad
Condola Rashad attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters
-
Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub
Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters
-
Thalia and Tommy Mottola
Thalia and Tommy Mottola attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.
Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters