CBSN

Tony Awards 2018 red carpet

Back
    Next
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet
    • Tony Awards 2018 red carpet

    • Sara Bareilles

      Co-host Sara Bareilles attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. 

      Click through to see more photos from the red carpet at Broadway's biggest night. 

      Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

    • Schuyler Helford and Josh Groban

      Schuyler Helford and Tonys co-host Josh Groban attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City in New York City on June 10, 2018.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Michael Cera

      Michael Cera attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Anna Wintour

      Anna Wintour attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters

    • Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

      Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters

    • Uzo Aduba

      Uzo Aduba attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters

    • Tituss Burgess

      Tituss Burgess attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters

    • Marissa Jaret Winokur

      Marissa Jaret Winokur walks the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Renee Fleming

      Renee Fleming walks the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Jamie Parker and Deborah Crowe

      Jamie Parker and his wife Deborah Crowe walk the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Jamshied Sharifi and Miyuki Sakamoto

      Jamshied Sharifi and Miyuki Sakamoto attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Ming-Na Wen

      Ming-Na Wen attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Christine Baranski

      Christine Baranski attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Rita Pietropinto and Tom Kitt

      Rita Pietropinto and Tom Kitt attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Lauren Ridloff

      Lauren Ridloff attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Tom Higgenson

      Tom Higgenson attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Brandon Victor Dixon

      Brandon Victor Dixon attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Sara Bareilles

      Sara Bareilles attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Andrew Garfield

      Andrew Garfield attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Stephanie Styles

      Stephanie Styles attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Tatiana Maslany

      Tatiana Maslany attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • David Zinn

      David Zinn attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Tina Fey and Jeff Richmon

      Tina Fey and Jeff Richmon attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Schuyler Helford and Josh Groban

      Schuyler Helford and Josh Groban attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Jordan Roth

      Jordan Roth attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Noma Dumezweni

      Noma Dumezweni attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Jennifer Lee

      Jennifer Lee attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Laura Osnes

      Laura Osnes attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Telly Leung

      Telly Leung walks the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez

      Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez walk the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Brian Tyree Henry

      Brian Tyree Henry attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Wayne Coyne and Katy Weaver

      Wayne Coyne and Katy Weaver attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Rachel Bloom

      Rachel Bloom attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Cynthia Erivo

      Cynthia Erivo walks the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Annika Boras and Ayad Akhtar

      Annika Boras and Ayad Akhtar attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Michael Arden and Andy Mientus

      Michael Arden and Andy Mientus attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Carey Mulligan

      Carey Mulligan attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Lindsay Mendez

      Lindsay Mendez attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Peter Hylenski and Suzanne Hylensk

      Sound designer Peter Hylenski and wife Suzanne Hylensk attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Nikki M. James

      Nikki M. James attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Joan Allen and Tina Landau

      Joan Allen and Tina Landau attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    • Kerry Washington

      Kerry Washington attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards

      Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters

    • Bruce Springsteen

      Bruce Springsteen attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters

    • Laurie Mecalf

      Laurie Mecalf attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters

    • Jenna Ushkowitz

      Jenna Ushkowitz attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters

    • Condola Rashad

      Condola Rashad attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters

    • Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub

      Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters

    • Thalia and Tommy Mottola

      Thalia and Tommy Mottola attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

      Credit: Breddan McDermid/Reuters