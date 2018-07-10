Thai cave rescue: Soccer team all out of cave -- live updates
The third phase of the high-risk rescue operation for the boys and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand played out quickly on Tuesday. Hours after Thai officials confirmed that 19 divers had entered the cave complex in Chiang Rai province to extract the remaining four children and their assistant coach, several of them were brought out on stretchers.
Four boys were rescued Sunday and an additional four emerged on Monday.
The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old assistant coach became stranded when they went exploring inside after a practice game. Monsoon flooding blocked their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday congratulated rescuers who saved a Thai soccer team that had been trapped in a cave amid rising floodwaters.
"On behalf of the United States, congratulations to the Thai Navy SEALs and all on the successful rescue of the 12 boys and their coach from the treacherous cave in Thailand," Mr. Trump tweeted.
"Such a beautiful moment - all freed, great job!"
Parents visit hospitalized Thai soccer players
The parents of some of the soccer players rescued from a cave in Thailand have been able to visit their children in the hospital, Thai media reported Tuesday.
Four of the kids were allowed to have their parents enter their rooms, though they were required to wear face masks and stand 6 feet away from the boys, Thai media said. The parents of the other boys were able to see their children through a glass window. All the boys were quarantined because of the risk of infection.
Thai public health officials said that the first four boys who were rescued were able to stand up and walk around their beds on Tuesday. At least two of them may have lung infections, but none has a fever, officials said.
Soccer team all safe
The last young members of the Wild Boars soccer team have been rescued from the sprawling cave complex in northern Thailand where they were trapped for more than a week, Thai navy SEALS confirmed Tuesday.
The 12th member of the team was brought out of the cave complex on a stretcher only about eight hours after officials announced Tuesday's 3rd phase of the rescue operation. The 25-year-old assistant coach was the last out.
The conditions of the boys pulled out of the cave on Tuesday, and their coach, remain unclear, but officials have said the eight previously rescued are in relatively good health and at a hospital in Chiang Rai.
Only a doctor and three Thai navy SEALS who helped with the rescue effort will still need to get out safely before the operation is wrapped up.