It was 50 years ago today that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. Multiple events are planned in several cities across the United States today to honor his memory.
Watch the MLK Anniversary events today live from Nashville
What: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Remembrance and Commemoration Ceremony
Where: National Civil Rights Museum
CBSN will be covering various remembrance events around the country and will have interviews with civil rights activists throughout the day. Remarks are expected to be given from many civil rights icons, including:
- Gina Belafonta, co-director of Sankofa
- Performance by Deborah Manning Thomas
- Rep. Barbara Lee, civil rights activist
- Performance by Kirk Whalum
- Remarks from several clergy members
- Performances by Patrick Dailey/105 Voices
- Lee Saunders, AFSCME
- Bernice King, minister and daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Excerpts from MLK's Mountaintop speech
- 6:01 p.m. - Bell ringing and wreath laying
- 7:01 p.m. - Bells will toll across the nation 39 times to honor the number of years Dr. King lived.