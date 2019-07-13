The Dish: Soupergirl Sara Polon

Born and raised in Washington D.C., Sara Polon spent several years pursuing stand up comedy in New York. But when she tired of the grind, she went back home and ended up starting a business. Recalling her mother's excellent soups, she persuaded her mother to join her in creating Soupergirl, a business that specializes in healthy, plant-based creations. The pair now have their own stores, a thriving delivery business, and a growing list of retail partners including Whole Foods and Costco. Polon joins "CBS This Morning Saturday" to share a few of her signature recipes.