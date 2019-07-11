Tropical Storm Barry: Residents brace for flooding threat in New Orleans

New Orleans — The National Weather Service issued a hurricane warning for parts of the Louisiana coast, as Tropical Storm Barry threatens to blow ashore. Heavy rains and a dangerous storm surge are expected.

In response, a state of emergency was declared and the National Guard was activated in Louisiana. The storm system improvements were made after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and are about to be put to the test.

In low-lying areas south of New Orleans, some residents heeded the warnings: Stock up, pack up, and in some parishes, evacuate. The preparations also include closing massive flood gates and tying shrimping boats down.

In New Orleans, storms that unleashed flash-flooding Wednesday were a fresh reminder of what a deluge can do. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said drainage pumps are working but said, "We cannot pump our way out of the water levels and the waterfalls that are expected to hit."

All eyes are on the levees that protect the city. The forecasted crest was revised down to 19 feet and the Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday it does not expect any overtopping.

Sandy Rosenthal, an Army Corps critic who lived through Katrina, said no one should let their guard down.

"A model is exactly that, it's an educated guess. If it goes exactly as planned, hopefully this water won't overtop, but it might not go as planned," Rosenthal said.

In Plaquemines Parish, there are some mandatory evacuations. Some are using ferries to get out ahead of the storm. From there, you can see how swollen and swift the Mississippi River already is well before the storm comes ashore.