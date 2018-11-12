Strong winds were blowing again Monday in California, and that is very bad news for millions of people hoping to avoid some of the most destructive wildfires the state has ever seen. Whipping winds and tinder-dry conditions threaten areas statewide through the rest of the week, fire officials warned.
Officials also said that it could take weeks to fully contain the deadly wildfires raging across Northern and Southern California. At least 31 people have been killed, and that number is likely to grow.
The so-called "Camp Fire" alone has burned more than 6,000 structures, making the Northern California blaze the most destructive fire in state history. Thousands more structures were in danger.
The "Camp Fire" is one of three major wildfires burning in the state. The "Woolsey Fire" and "Hill Fire" are burning northwest of Los Angeles.