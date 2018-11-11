Gerard Butler posts image of Malibu home burned in wildfire

The Woolsey and Hill Fires have been blazing through Southern California, forcing some residents to flee their homes and hope there will be something left when they come back. Actor Gerard Butler returned to his Malibu residence Sunday and posted a devastating photo showing it in ruins.

"Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California," wrote the "300" actor, including a photo of himself in front of a charred home and car.

Butler thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department saying,"Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org. Link in bio."

The actor provided a link in his Instagram bio to a site for the Los Angeles Fire Department where donations can be made.

The post has more than 308,000 likes and approximately 14,300 comments.

In addition to the image, the 48-year-old posted two video on his Instagram story, in which he shows his destroyed property and says, "Welcome to my home in Malibu. Half gone."

Another video shows the scene in the photo he posted, with the actor appearing shocked, stating "Wow," and shaking his head.

Butler is not the only public figure who was forced to evacuate, with Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian West — among others — posting about leaving their residences due to the fires.

The fast-moving "Woolsey Fire" began Thursday night and by Friday it prompted evacuations in Malibu, Calabasas and other nearby areas. In under two days, the "Woolsey Fire" and the "Hill Fire" have prompted evacuation orders for over 250,000 people.

Firefighters also faced the "Camp Fire" in Northern California's Butte County that destroyed over 6,700 structures and is reported to be the most destructive fire in state history.

The wildfires burning in the northern and southern parts of the state have led to the deaths of at least 29 people.