Not a single resident of Paradise, California, can be seen anywhere in town after most of them fled the Northern California community that may be lost forever. Most of the town's buildings are in ruin. Entire neighborhoods are leveled. The business district is destroyed.
In a single day, the Sierra Nevada foothill town of 27,000 was largely incinerated by flames that moved so fast there was nothing firefighters could do. Only a day after the Camp Fire began, the blaze had destroyed more than 6,700 structures, almost all of them homes -- making it California's most destructive wildfire since record-keeping began.
Authorities said at least nine people were killed by the "Camp Fire," which as of Saturday morning was 20 percent contained.
It is one of three major blazes that firefighters are battling across the state.
The 70,000-acre Woolsey Fire tore through Malibu mansions and working-class suburban homes in Southern California's hills and canyons.
In less than two days, the Woolsey Fire and the Hill Fire, which is also burning in Southern California, prompted evacuation orders for more than 250,000 people.