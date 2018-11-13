The most destructive fire in California history is also the deadliest. The so-called "Camp Fire," north of Sacramento, and the "Woolsey Fire" near Los Angeles are keeping more than 8,000 firefighters very busy.
Forty-four people are confirmed dead in the fires that broke out last Thursday. The "Camp Fire" alone is blamed for 42 deaths, and that number is expected to rise.
More than 200 people remain unaccounted for. The fire has destroyed more than 7,000 structures.
Red-flag warnings were up in Southern California on Tuesday, which show firefighters could face extreme conditions. Officials estimated the "Woolsey Fire" has destroyed more than 430 structures and threatens another 57,000.
Utility companies in both parts of the state reported problems at about the time the fires began. They said they're cooperating with investigators who are trying to learn how the fires started.