You haven't had an amazing taco until you've had a Roundhouse Deli tri-tip taco! If you're looking for somewhere to go to lunch in Roseville, you're going to want to stop at this spot for some great food! Did you know some of the nation’s best tacos can be found right here in Roseville and at their other locations in Midtown and Elk Grove? According to Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots of 2025, three local restaurants made the list! Coming in at #4 in the nation is Roseville’s own Roundhouse Deli, a longtime local favorite known for its smoked tri-tip tacos — a signature dish since the restaurant opened back in 1971.Yelp’s research shows that California dominates the taco scene, claiming 45 of the top 100 spots, followed by Texas, Arizona, and Hawaii.