YogaSix Kitten Yoga, 10am In a one-of-a-kind event, Itsie Bitsie Rescue & YogaSix are partnering together bringing the calming benefits of yoga and the irresistible charm of adoptable kittens. Whether you’re looking to de-stress, connect with animals, or simply have fun, this playful and heartwarming session is the purr-fect way to relax and unwind.