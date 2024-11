YCCA Riverbank Elementary School Yolo County Children’s Alliance (YCCA) is excited to share details about our upcoming 19th Annual Community Giveaway Day, which will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Riverbank Elementary School in West Sacramento. This cherished event embodies our commitment to supporting local families by bringing warmth, holiday cheer, and essential resources to our community.