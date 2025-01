Yachtley Crew Duo Drops Anchor for an Exclusive Chat! Yachtley Crew is a seven-piece SoCal band that made waves in 2017, quickly selling out local venues and sparking a nationwide Yacht Rock craze. Their unique sound caught the attention of legendary Jimmy Buffett, who signed them to his Mailboat label. Now, with a new deal through Earache/Universal Records, Yachtley Crew is poised for even greater success.