What's flying around in studio? Spin Master Toys brings us some toys from the movie How To Train You Since 2010, the How To Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated audiences worldwide! New generations will fall in love with the story of Hiccup, a misunderstood Viking, who forms an unlikely bond with Toothless, a feared dragon, challenging Viking society and its dragon fighting practice. Spin Master Toys brings us the Ultimate Blast Toothless Figure and the Blast and Roar Toothless Mask toys for us to play with on set.