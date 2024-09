We Chat with Veteran Comedian and Actress Marsha Warfield! A veteran comedian and actress is hitting the Guild Theater stage tomorrow night with her hilarious one-woman show. That's right! Marsha Warfield is a pioneer in the entertainment world, co-starring in three hit series—"Night Court," "9-1-1," and "The Upshaws." Joining us live to discuss it all is the incredibly talented Marsha Warfield. Don’t miss out on her unique blend of humor and insight!