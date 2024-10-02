Watch CBS News

Viña Castellano Fall Fest

Viña Castellano’s 2nd annual Fall Festival is this Saturday! It's a FREE event with a wine bar, live music, food trucks, a kids zone, local booths and spooky vines for people to walk through! Sakura Gray is getting a preview of the event!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.