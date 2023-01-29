Watch CBS News

Valensin Vinyard Bridal Show

Ready to say "I do," but don't know where to start? Valensin Vineyard and Winery is hosting its first-ever Bridal Show! Take a tour of the gorgeous grounds while mingling with some of the area's best vendors.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.