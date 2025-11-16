Upper Kutz Barbershop hosts Cuts for Clothes and are giving out free haircuts! Cuts for Clothes free haircuts for kids from 5 to 12 years old if they bring in an item of warmth. This will help support our Heat the Streets Movement where we take items of warmth out to those in need Thanksgiving Day morning and Christmas morning. This year, they are introducing a special community drive called “Cuts for Clothes.” and offering free haircuts in exchange for donations of blankets, beanies, scarves, gloves, socks, and other warm items to support our Heat The Streets movement . All collected items will be hand-delivered to the homeless on Thanksgiving morning and again on Christmas morning.