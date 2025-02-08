Watch CBS News

UC Davis Biodiversity Museum Day! 8am

UC Davis Biodiversity Museum Day is on Saturday, Feb. 8. Visitors can chat with scientists, get an up-close look at animals, learn about fascinating plants, and engage in various activities. It's a free and family friendly event!
