Watch CBS News

Tsubaki Craft Fair Sacramento

Hosted by Sac JACL event, the Tsubaki Craft Fair is hosting 10 crafters at Nisei Hall. The craft fair is to raise funds that will go towards the Sac JACL, in addition, we are raising money to restore the historic Nisei Hall.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.