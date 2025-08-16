Tokon Martial Arts Fundraiser In July our athletes competed at the USA Karate Nationals and Team Trials in Fort Worth, TX. 5 of our elite athletes made the USA Jr. National Team (Hayden Larson, Jordan Quon, Janna Baguhinm, Aniyah Robinson & Takeo Hinschberger). One of our athletes, Hayden Larson, qualified to also represent the USA in Paraguay at the Jr. Pan Am games at the end of August. We are raising money with a car wash to help with the various trainings they have had to travel to and travel expenses to Paraguay for Hayden. The car wash is Saturday August 16th 11-3pm at the dojo. We will also be selling baked goods and drinks.