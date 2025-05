Tianyu Lights Festival, 9am A stunning, immersive, and larger-than-life Tianyu Lights Festival, Roseville is lighting up the night with eye-catching evening activations at Westfield Galleria at Roseville through June 22. Designed to be playful, fun, and family-friendly, the event is highlighted by more than 50 sets of walk-thru lantern light installations in three different themes that include Desert Safari, Ocean World, and Panda Land.