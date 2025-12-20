This fun annual show is bringing pride, holiday spirit and helping the community! Sacramento’s longest-running queer burlesque and drag show will return to Harlow’s with a special holiday performance designed as a sanctuary for LGBTQ+ folks during what can be one of the most difficult times of the year for many people. For 12 years The Darling Clementines have brought queer glamour, joy, and body-positive performance to Sacramento. They are working with Norcal Resist to collect warm items like coats, sleeping bags, hand warmers, and other things to help the unhoused community during this very cold winter.