The Wild Grove Collective Woodland’s newest gift destination is bringing “shop local” to a whole new level—just in time for the holidays! The Wild Grove Collective is a curated community of Woodland-based artists, makers, and entrepreneurs. Explore 30+ incredible small businesses all under one roof, featuring everything from handmade treasures to vintage finds—perfect for everyone on your gift list. The shop is fully decked out for the season with unique holiday items ready for gifting. Stop by and discover something special this Christmas! This morning Kevin is checking out The Wild Grove Collective’s Christmas display!