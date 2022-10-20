Watch CBS News

The Skin Lab Lounge

Skin Lab Lounge in South Land Park is a collective of estheticians and a nurse practitioner that offer top-notch services and skin products! Jordan Segundo is getting a look inside the salon and maybe getting a little self-care, too!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.