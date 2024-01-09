Watch CBS News

The Sheshed Farmhouse

Are you looking for some nice soap made from goat milk? Molly Riehl is in Wilton at The Sheshed Farmhouse where they have fabulous soap and oils for you. See how you can get these fancy soap and oil to help with softening and smoothening your skin!
