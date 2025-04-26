Watch CBS News

The Rocklin Heritage Street Faire!

The Rocklin Heritage Street Faire is coming up on Saturday, May 3, 2025. It will feature cultural music and dance performances. It will also have historical & cultural booths and food trucks. One of the dance groups joins us in studio!
