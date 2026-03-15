The Iconic Sacramento Shamrock'n Half Marathon 2026 is underway! 8am Sacramento’s largest and most iconic St. Patrick’s Day running event is back! Shamrock’n brings together thousands of runners, walkers, families, and kids for a weekend-long celebration featuring a Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and Kids’ Leprechaun Dash—all finishing inside Sutter Health Park. With live music, incredible swag, free race photos, and an unforgettable finish on the warning track, it’s one of the most fun and community-driven race weekends of the year. Fleet Feet Sacramento proudly stands with cancer survivors! The sole beneficiary for the Shamrock’n weekend is Sacramento-based Triumph Cancer Foundation. The mission of Triumph is to recapture lives after cancer through physical fitness. The organization’s signature program, Triumph Fitness, is a 12-week fitness program specifically designed for cancer survivors to regain strength and stamina after treatment. Triumph Fitness is offered at no cost to adult cancer survivors, and there is no other organization providing the type of services offered by Triumph in our community.