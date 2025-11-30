The Hive is Cali's largest honey & mead tasting room! The Hive Tasting Room & Kitchen is California's largest honey and mead tasting room and it's right in our backyard. The HIVE Tasting Room & Kitchen, which opened in 2021 in Woodland, has quickly become a beloved community gathering spot. Their mission is to inspire, educate, and connect visitors with the world of varietal honeys, mead, honey bees, and pollinators. As California’s largest honey and mead tasting room, The HIVE offers a one-of-a-kind experience with a honey tasting bar featuring 30+ varietal honeys, a diverse selection of meads and honey-fermented beverages, plus seasonal farm-to-fork dishes crafted with care.