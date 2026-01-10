The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is back in Sacramento! 8am The all-pink café on wheels reportedly showcases all things Hello Kitty and carries exclusive treats and collectibles to celebrate the Hello Kitty brand. Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to edible goodies and limited-edition merchandise, including hoodies, t-shirts, glass mugs with sprinkle handles, lunchboxes, totes, thermos, hand-decorated cookie sets, and more, according to a recent press release. The Hello Kitty Café Truck is scheduled to pop up at Arden Fair Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 near Sears and Forever21. After the Sacramento stop, the Hello Kitty Café Truck will continue its 2024 West Coast Tour with two stops in the Bay Area; Fremont on Jan. 13 and San Bruno on Jan. 20.