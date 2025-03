The Dreamer Sound Machine There's a new product hitting the market that will help your baby relax and fall asleep comfortably. Quiet Time LLC is thrilled to announce the launch of The Dreamer, an innovative baby sound machine designed to transform bedtime into a serene and soothing experience for babies and parents. It’s not just for bed or naptime, The Dreamer is mobile and can be used on walks, in the car, or anywhere that calls for calm.