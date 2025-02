The Crucible, 9am The Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre Presents The Crucible: A Mesmerizing Fusion of Dance and Theatre by Internationally Awarded Choreographer Jacob Gutiérrez-Montoya at The Sofia Sacramento, CA – Experience the mesmerizing fusion of athleticism and artistry as the Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre (SCDT) unveils The Crucible, a reimagined telling of the Arthur Miller classic that will captivate your senses.