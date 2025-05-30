Watch CBS News

The Ariel Jean Band Is Ready to Perform Live!

The Ariel Jean Band will be here to perform new music they recorded out of Nashville. Their single "On My Way to You" was nominated for "Best Country Song" and "Female Artist" by the California Music Video awards San Francisco & Taste TV.
