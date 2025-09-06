The 4th Annual Ohana Walk in Sacramento is bringing the community together and supporting seniors! ACC Senior Service’s 4th Annual Ohana Walk. The event was born out of the COVID 19 Pandemic as a way for our community to come together, celebrate and support one another. The 1,2,3 mile walk route is stroller, walker, and wheelchair friendly (open to all ages)and encourages a healthy start to the morning. After the walk, everyone gathers together at the ACC Campus for a festive picnic! During the picnic, participants will enjoy live music and performances, eat a meal together and take their chance at a spirited raffle! We will have locally owned Boba Meet Up and Kado Asian Grill on site for additional food and drink purchases. The event raises funds to support local Sacramento seniors through ACC Senior Services' array of no-to-low-cost offerings. From caregiver resources and life-long learning classes, to award-winning senior living and care options, ACC has been one of Sacramento’s most dynamic and responsive non-profit providers for over 50 years! Deeply rooted in the Sacramento region, ACC Senior Services highly relies on the support of community donations and grants to offer our many services and programs at low to no cost. Events such as the Ohana Walk allow us to continue our mission and help local seniors age with dignity, respect and purpose. Views can still donate at www.accsv.org! And learn more about our MANY services and programs from transportation to tai chi, pickleball to dealing with dementia support groups!