The 4th annual 10k with a cop in Modesto is underway! The streets of downtown Modesto are about to fill with energy, inspiration, and community pride as the 4th Annual 10K With A Cop returns. But this isn’t just another race — it’s a celebration of determination and mentorship. More than 700 local youth who have trained all year through the 10K With A Cop program will lace up their running shoes and take on the 10K finish line. Organizers say the goal is bigger than the race itself — it’s about building confidence, strengthening relationships between youth and law enforcement, and bringing the community together. And the best part? Everyone is invited to participate or come out and cheer them on.