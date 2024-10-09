Watch CBS News

Ten Ten Room reopens!

The Ten Ten Room, located at 1010 10th St in Downtown Sacramento, is celebrating its grand reopening tomorrow, 10/10! Molly Riehl is stopping by to check out the interior improvements, and get a taste of the new food and drink menu items.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.