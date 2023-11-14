Watch CBS News

Tasty math activities with the Math Teacher Mom!

How about using some sweet treats to get your youngsters more math-motivated? That's what we're doing this morning with Navi Riar, "The Math Teacher Mom!" She's with Tina, showing us some fun activities!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.