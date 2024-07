Take A journey to Hollywood's glamorous past with an award winning musical! Next up at Broadway Music Circus is Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony-award winning masterpiece, "Sunset Boulevard," and there's something extra special about this performance. The costumes being used for the show are from the original Broadway production of SUNSET BOULEVARD starring Glenn Close. They were designed by acclaimed Costume Designer Anthony Powell, who won a Tony for his work on the show, and they’re beautiful!