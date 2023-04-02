Watch CBS News

Taco Throw Down - Roseville

The Rotary Club of Roseville is hosting their 4th Annual Taco Throw Down where local restaurants compete in a street taco challenge to make the best taco! Kevin Hernandez is at Kitchen 747 seeing what taco they are preparing for this year’s event!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.