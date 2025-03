Swinging Through Sacramento, 9am Leading up to a highly anticipated new season of baseball in the Capital City, Stage Nine Entertainment is thrilled to celebrate America’s favorite pastime with a “Swinging Through Sacramento” special event on Saturday, March 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fun and free one-day public event will welcome Disney Fine Art’s top artist Tim Rogerson, a North Carolina native and seasoned veteran in the art world who casts his artwork with an evident energy and passion.