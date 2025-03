Swing for a Cause: Play Golf, Give Back! Join the excitement at Ancil Hoffman Golf Course for a 9-hole, Par-3 pairs scramble during happy hour. Teams of two will compete in a best-ball scramble, ensuring a fast-paced and fun experience. Unexpected surprises and twists await at every hole, and to add to the challenge, each player is limited to just five clubs. Participants will also have the chance to compete in a $10,000 hole-in-one contest. Teams are encouraged to join in on the fun and test their skills on the course!