Watch CBS News

SURPRISE! 30 Years for Dave Grashoff!

Everyone has worked SO HARD to keep this a secret! It's Good Day photographer/Rover driver Dave Grashoff's 30-year work anniversary today, and we're surprising him with a "fake" live shot he's showing up to!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.