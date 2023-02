Stunt Driver Zandara Kennedy joins us! Zandara Kennedy is a Hollywood stunt driver, coordinator, precision driver, and the only out LGBTQ+ athlete competing in professional drifting. Zandara is breaking barriers with her on-track performance, and she's looking to her next goal as she focuses on training to compete as one of only a few women in 2023 Formula Drift Pro Spec! She joins Cody to talk about her journey!