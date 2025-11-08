Strapping Store Sip n' Shop, 9am Strapping Store has been a pillar of our community for years. Since SNAP has been paused, they’ve created a free food pantry for anyone who needs it using space that they could be using to sell products in their store, using their time and gas to buy groceries with donated money and fill the pantry with food, toiletries and other necessities for those in need. To thank them for their efforts, Influencer Ashley Newell is hosting a Sip N Shop event where folks who have the means can come have a drink on me and do some early holiday shopping at Strapping Store.